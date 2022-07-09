 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev via live online stream

We break down how to watch this weekend’s UFC Fight Night event featuring Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

MMA: UFC 265-Green vs Fiziev Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown between Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. The fight will be held on Saturday, July 9th at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ to headline a five-fight main card, There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card which will start at 6:00 p.m ET, also on ESPN+.

Dos Anjos has a career 31-13-0 career record, having won five fights via (T)KO and ten via submission. His fight style is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and is 3-2 in his last five fights. Dos Anjos last fought back in March, when he defeated Renato Moicano by unanimous decision in five rounds.

Fiziev has an 11-1 career record. He has won seven fights via (T)KO, and his only loss came that was a well. The lightweight fighter’s style is Muay Thai, and he is a striker. Fiziev is 5-0 in his last five fights. He won his last bout in December 2021 after defeating Brad Riddell via third-round (T)KO. Fiziev is the betting favorite at -190 on Draftkings Sportsbook, with Dos Anjos betting at +160.

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev will be available for live stream on WatchESPN or the ESPN app. However, if you want to watch, you’ll either need a cable log in with access to ESPN or to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

