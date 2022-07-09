UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, July 9th live, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will feature five matches, with Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev as the main event of the evening.

Dos Anjos enters the fight with a record of 31-13-0 and 3-2 in his last five fights. He was in last the Octagon in March 2022, where he defeated Renato Moicano via a five-round unanimous decision. Fiziev is 11-1 and 5-0 in his last five fights. He is a Muay Thai fighter as well as a striker. He last fought in December 2021 when he defeated Brad Riddell via third-round KO/ TKO.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev.

Start time, how to watch the main card

Date: July, 9th 2022

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan, Middleweight

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Said Nurmagomedov, Bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman, Heavyweight

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey, Lightweight

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes, Women’s Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios, Bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey, Women’s Flyweight

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore, Middleweight

Kennedy Nzechukwa vs. Karl Roberson, Lightweavy weight

Ronnie Lawrence vs, Saidyokub Kakhramonov, Bantamweight