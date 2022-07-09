UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, July 9th live, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will feature five fights on the main card and six fights on the prelims. The main event of the feature is a fight between Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. Just ahead of the fight will be Caio Borralho taking on Armen Petrosyan in a middleweight bout.
Borralho enters the fight with an 11-1 record and is 5-0 in his last five fights. He was last in the Octagon in April 2022 when he defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via a third-round unanimous decision. Petrosyan enters the fight with a 7-1 career record and is 4-1 in his last fight. He won his last fight against Gregory Rodrigues via a third-round split decision.
Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night event.
Start time, how to watch the main card
Date: July, 9th 2022
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play
UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+
- Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight
- Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight
- Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight
Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight
Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight
- Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight
Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+
- Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight
- Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight
- Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight
- David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight
- Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight
- Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight
Odds info
Boralho is an early betting favorite at -210, on DraftKings SportsBook. Petrosyan is betting at +180.