UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card, odds for Douglas Silva De Andrade vs. Said Nurmagomedov

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN and ESPN+ will handle the broadcast for both cards.

One of the matches on the main card will feature bantamweights Douglas Silva De Andrade (28-4) and Said Nurmagomedov (15-2).

Andrade stepped into the UFC with a gaudy 22-0 record, but he’s 6-4 since joining the promotion. However, by winning three of his past four fights, Andrade is in position to get a ranking with a win Saturday. Nurmagomedov returned to the octagon in January after a long layoff and just needed 47 seconds to submit Cody Stamann at UFC 270.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Douglas Silva De Andrade vs. Said Nurmagomedov at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch the main card

Date: July, 9th 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

#7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info for Andrade vs. Nurmagomedov

Andrade to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Andrade to win by submission: +1400

Andrade to win by decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Nurmagomedov to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Nurmagomedov to win by submission: +300

Nurmagomedov to win by decision: +215

