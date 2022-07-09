UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast for both cards.

One of the matches on the main card will feature heavyweights Jared Vanderaa (12-8) and Chase Sherman (15-10).

Expect an exciting brawl between two action heavyweights looking to get back in the win column. Sherman is trying to bounce back from a four-match slump. He hasn’t gotten out of the first round of his past two fights, losing by submission to Jake Collier in January and Alexander Romanov in April. Vanderaa hasn’t fared much better, losing his past three. He got off to a fast start against veteran Alexey Oleynik at UFC 273, but quickly fell to a scarf hold submission at the end of the first round.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch the main card

Date: Saturday, July 9

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

#7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info on Vanderaa vs. Sherman

Vanderaa to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +130

Vanderaa to win by submission: +700

Vanderaa to win by decision +300

Draw +5000

Sherman to win by KO/TKO/DQ +330

Sherman to win by submission +2000

Sherman to win by decision +550

