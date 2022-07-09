UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast for both cards.
One of the matches on the main card will feature heavyweights Jared Vanderaa (12-8) and Chase Sherman (15-10).
Expect an exciting brawl between two action heavyweights looking to get back in the win column. Sherman is trying to bounce back from a four-match slump. He hasn’t gotten out of the first round of his past two fights, losing by submission to Jake Collier in January and Alexander Romanov in April. Vanderaa hasn’t fared much better, losing his past three. He got off to a fast start against veteran Alexey Oleynik at UFC 273, but quickly fell to a scarf hold submission at the end of the first round.
Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Start time, how to watch the main card
Date: Saturday, July 9
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play
UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+
- Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight
- Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight
- Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight
- Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight
- Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight
- Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight
Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+
- Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight
- Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight
- Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight
- David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight
- Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight
- Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight
Odds info on Vanderaa vs. Sherman
Vanderaa to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +130
Vanderaa to win by submission: +700
Vanderaa to win by decision +300
Draw +5000
Sherman to win by KO/TKO/DQ +330
Sherman to win by submission +2000
Sherman to win by decision +550
