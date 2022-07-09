UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast with ESPN+ providing the live stream.

The main card will kick off with a lightweight match between Michael Johnson (20-17) and Jamie Mullarkey (14-5).

Mullarkey seemed to get on track in 2021, but things came to a halt in March when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC 272. He will face the long-time UFC veteran Johnson, who got his first win in his return to the lightweight division less than two months ago with a second-round knockout over Alan Patrick on May 14. Johnson is taking this fight on short notice after going through a great camp to prepare for Patrick.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch the main card

Date: July, 9th 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

#7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info for Johnson vs. Mullarkey

Johnson to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +380

Johnson to win by submission: +2500

Johnson to win by decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Mullarkey to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +130

Mullarkey to win by submission: +600

Mullarkey to win by decision: +300

