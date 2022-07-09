UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast with ESPN+ providing the live stream.
The main card will kick off with a lightweight match between Michael Johnson (20-17) and Jamie Mullarkey (14-5).
Mullarkey seemed to get on track in 2021, but things came to a halt in March when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC 272. He will face the long-time UFC veteran Johnson, who got his first win in his return to the lightweight division less than two months ago with a second-round knockout over Alan Patrick on May 14. Johnson is taking this fight on short notice after going through a great camp to prepare for Patrick.
Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Start time, how to watch the main card
Date: July, 9th 2022
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play
UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+
- Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight
- Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight
- Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight
- Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight
- Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight
- Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight
Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+
- Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight
- Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight
- Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight
- David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight
- Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight
- Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight
Odds info for Johnson vs. Mullarkey
Johnson to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +380
Johnson to win by submission: +2500
Johnson to win by decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Mullarkey to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +130
Mullarkey to win by submission: +600
Mullarkey to win by decision: +300
