UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

UFC is back with a Fight Night card on Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a match of ranked lightweights, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN and ESPN+ are handling the broadcast for both cards.
One of the matches on the main card will come from the women’s flyweight division when Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) takes on Nina Nunes (10-7).
Calvillo is trying to hold on to her top-15 ranking in the flyweight division and get a victory in the octagon for the first time in over two years after suffering three straight losses, most recently a TKO loss to Andrea Lee in November. Nunes is also on a two-fight losing streak and hasn’t fought since a submission loss to MacKenzie Dern on April 10, 2021. She is moving up to flyweight after mostly fighting in the strawweight division.
Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Start time, how to watch the main card
Date: July, 9th 2022
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play
UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+
- Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight
- Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight
- Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight
- Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight
- Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight
- Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight
Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+
- Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight
- Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight
- Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight
- David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight
- Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight
- Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight
Odds info for Calvillo vs. Nunes
Calvillo to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +750
Calvillo to win by submission: +350
Calvillo to win by decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Nunes to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Nunes to win by submission: +1400
Nunes to win by decision: +225
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.