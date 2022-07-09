UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

UFC is back with a Fight Night card on Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a match of ranked lightweights, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN and ESPN+ are handling the broadcast for both cards.

One of the matches on the main card will come from the women’s flyweight division when Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) takes on Nina Nunes (10-7).

Calvillo is trying to hold on to her top-15 ranking in the flyweight division and get a victory in the octagon for the first time in over two years after suffering three straight losses, most recently a TKO loss to Andrea Lee in November. Nunes is also on a two-fight losing streak and hasn’t fought since a submission loss to MacKenzie Dern on April 10, 2021. She is moving up to flyweight after mostly fighting in the strawweight division.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch the main card

Date: July, 9th 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

#7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info for Calvillo vs. Nunes

Calvillo to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +750

Calvillo to win by submission: +350

Calvillo to win by decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Nunes to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Nunes to win by submission: +1400

Nunes to win by decision: +225

