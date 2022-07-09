UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

UFC is back with a Fight Night card on Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a match of ranked lightweights, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast for both cards.
The feature match on the preliminary card is a bantamweight bout between Aiemann Zahabi (8-2) and Ricky Turcios (11-2). Turcios makes his second appearance in the octagon after beating Brady Hiestand on August 28, 2021. He will be making a considerable step up against Zahabi, who will be back in the octagon after a 17-month layoff. His last fight was a first-round knockout win over Drako Rodriguez on February 20, 2021.
Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Start time, how to watch the preliminary card
Date: Saturday, July 9
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play
UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+
- Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight
- Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight
- Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight
- Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight
- Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight
- Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight
Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+
- Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight
- Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight
- Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight
- David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight
- Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight
- Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight
Odds info for Zahabi vs. Turcios
Zahabi to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Zahabi to win by submission: +1100
Zahabi to win by decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Turcios to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Turcios to win by submission: +900
Turcios to win by decision: +140
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.