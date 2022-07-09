UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

UFC is back with a Fight Night card on Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a match of ranked lightweights, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast for both cards.

The feature match on the preliminary card is a bantamweight bout between Aiemann Zahabi (8-2) and Ricky Turcios (11-2). Turcios makes his second appearance in the octagon after beating Brady Hiestand on August 28, 2021. He will be making a considerable step up against Zahabi, who will be back in the octagon after a 17-month layoff. His last fight was a first-round knockout win over Drako Rodriguez on February 20, 2021.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch the preliminary card

Date: Saturday, July 9

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

#7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info for Zahabi vs. Turcios

Zahabi to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Zahabi to win by submission: +1100

Zahabi to win by decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Turcios to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Turcios to win by submission: +900

Turcios to win by decision: +140

