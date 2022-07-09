UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a match of ranked lightweights, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast for both cards.

One of the top matches on the preliminary card will be a women’s flyweight bout between Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) and Cortney Casey (10-9).

This fight was originally scheduled for April, but was pushed back when Shevchenko suffered a knee injury. Both women have had inconsistent runs in the UFC, but Casey is coming off of a win, a decision over Liana Jojua in November. Shevchenko, the older sister of UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, has lost two straight, both by stoppage and most recently a second-round TKO to Casey O’Neill in October.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch the preliminary card

Date: Saturday, July 9

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

#7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info for Shevchenko vs. Casey

Shevchenko to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Shevchenko to win by submission: +900

Shevchenko to win by decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Casey to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Casey to win by submission: +700

Casey to win by decision: +300

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.