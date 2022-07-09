UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

UFC Vegas 58 will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a match of ranked lightweights, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast for both cards.

Among the matches on the preliminary card is a middleweight bout between Cody Brundage (7-2) and Tresean Gore (3-1).

Brundage is taking this fight less than four months after earning his first victory in the UFC, a first-round submission win over Dalcha Lungiambula on March 12, 2022. Gore suffered his first loss as a pro in February, a decision to Bryan Battle. He is a former contestant for the The Ultimate Fighter season 29, which he earned wins over Ryder Newman and Gilbert Urbina.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Cody Brundage vs, Tresean Gore at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch the preliminary card

Date: Saturday, July 9

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night: Main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

#7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info for Brundage vs. Gore

Brundage to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Brundage to win by submission: +450

Brundage to win by decision: +380

Draw: +5000

Gore to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Gore to win by submission: +1100

Gore to win by decision: +215

