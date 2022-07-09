UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a match of ranked lightweights, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast for both cards.

The preliminary card will feature a light heavyweight bout against Karl Roberson (9-5) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3).

Roberson was a hot prospect in the UFC a few years ago, but three straight losses have him at a bit of a crossroads. His most recent loss was a vicious second-round TKO suffered at the hands (and feet) of Khalil Rountree Jr. in March. A deduction for repeated eye pokes likely kept Nzechukwu from a decision win over Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 272 in March, but instead, the split decision loss has him on a two-fight skid after some early impressive performances.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, July 9

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

#7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info for Nzechukwu vs. Roberson

Nzechukwu to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Nzechukwu to win by submission: +1600

Nzechukwu to win by decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Roberson to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Roberson to win by submission: +450

Roberson to win by decision: +550

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.