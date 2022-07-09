UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be held Saturday, July 7 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a match of ranked lightweights featuring Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. The 12-fight card will start at 6 p.m. with six preliminary matches. The main card will follow at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN is handling the broadcast for both cards.

The night will kick off with a bantamweight fight between Ronnie Lawrence (8-1) and Saidyokub Kakhramonov.

Kakhramonov will make his second trip into the octagon after earning a submission victory over Trevin Jones last August. He has won his last three fights. Lawrence has won five straight and two in the UFC since winning a contract during Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2020. His most recent result was a decision win over Leomana Martinez at UFC 271 in February.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (9-2) on this week’s UFC Fight Night card. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch the preliminary card

Date: Saturday, July 9

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

UFC Fight Night main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+

Main event: #7 Rafael dos Anjos (+180) vs. #10 Rafael Fiziev (-210), lightweight

Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+190), middleweight

Said Nurmagomedov (-330) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275), bantamweight

Jared Vanderaa (-195) vs. Chase Sherman (+165), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-150) vs. Nina Nunes (+130), women’s flyweight

Michael Johnson (+195) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-230), lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Aiemann Zahabi (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios (-190), bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+145), women’s flyweight

Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-140), middleweight

David Onama (-675) vs. Garrett Armfield (+500), featherweight

Karl Roberson (+110) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-130), light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (-140) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+120), bantamweight

Odds info for Lawrence vs. Kakhramonov

Lawrence to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Lawrence to win by submission: +800

Lawrence to win by decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Kakhramonov to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Kakhramonov to win by submission: +700

Kakhramonov to win by decision: +330

