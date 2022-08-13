How to watch UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz via live online stream

The Pechanga Arena in San Diego will be the site for a showdown between Marlon Vera and Dominik Cruz. The fight headlines a six-fight main card that will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. ET, also airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

Cruz (24-3), considered one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, is a former two-time bantamweight champion. The future Hall of Famer returned to the octagon in 2020 after a crazy string of injuries kept him out for over three years. Cruz lost to then-champion Henry Cejudo in his quest to become a three-time champion. Since then Cruz has stayed healthy and gotten decision wins against Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz.

Vera (19-7-1) has had a much more active fight schedule over the past few years and is currently riding a three-fight win streak. He fought three times in 2020, losing to Jose Aldo and Song Yadong, but giving Sean O’Malley his first and only loss, by knockout, at UFC 252. Vera’s ,most recent win came against Rob Font on April 30, 2022. That win put “Chito” in the top five of the bantamweight rankings.

Vera is an early betting favorite at -240 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Cruz is betting at -200.

UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Dominik Cruz will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.