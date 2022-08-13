Start time for UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz on Saturday, August 13

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz will be held Saturday, August 13 from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The main event will be a showdown between top ten bantamweights as Marlon Vera takes on two-time former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

Vera (19-7-1), ranked fifth among bantamweights and winner of three straight is a -240 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Cruz (24-3) is betting at +200. The main event headlines a six-fight main card that will also have featherweights Nate Landwehr and David Onama in the co-feature bout. Onama (10-1) a -280 favorite in the fight, is one of the most exciting young prospects in the featherweight division.

DAVID ONAMA MAKES HIM GO TO SLEEP pic.twitter.com/6bQS3HRuPD — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 9, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Cruz vs. Vera will get underway at 4:30 p.m. ET with six fights on the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN and ESPN+. The main event between Vera and Cruz will likely start around or a little after 9 p.m. ET.