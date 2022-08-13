Full card for UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Dominik Cruz

UFC Fight Night is back live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13. The preliminary card gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card following at 7 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will be featured by #5 Marlon Vera taking on #8 Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight bout.

Vera (19-7-1) is currently on a three-fight win streak and will be hoping to position himself for a bantamweight title shot with a wiz. Cruz (24-3), a former two-time bantamweight champion, is finally healthy after injuries robbed him of nearly four years of activity. He is hoping a win against a top-five opponent will get him back into title contention.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #5 Marlon Vera (-240) vs. #8 Dominick Cruz (+200), bantamweight

Nate Landwehr (+235) vs. David Onama (-280), featherweight

Yazmin Jauregui (-210) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (+180), women’s strawweight

Devin Clark (+125) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-145), light heavyweight

Priscila Cachoeira (+175) vs. Ariane Lipsky (-205)

Bruno Silva (-285) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+240), middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Angela Hill (+245) vs. Lupita Godinez (-295), catchweight

Martin Buday (-260) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+220), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-165) vs. Nina Nunes (+140), women’s flyweight

Gabriel Benitez (-340) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+280), lightweight

Ode’ Osbourne (-245) vs. Tyson Nam (+205), flyweight

Youssef Zalal (-125) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (+105), bantamweight

