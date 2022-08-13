Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight night is set to get going this weekend from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The preliminary card will start at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ , and the main card continues at 7 p.m. ET. . There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight bout between #5 Marlon Vera and #8 Dominick Cruz. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama.

Landwehr is coming into this fight with a 15-4 record and last fought in October 2021. He faced Ludovit Klein and picked up the third-round submission victory. He is still 2-2 over his last four fights dating back to January 2020. Landwehr has nine victories in regulation with eight knockouts to his credit. He enters as the underdog with +235 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Onama is the younger fighter and has a 10-1 record. His lone loss came by unanimous decision against Mason Jones on October 23rd, 2021. Even though he lost, this was impressive because he had fought outside of the UFC on October 8 and fought on short notice in his debut. Other than that match, the rest of his fights have ended before the final bell. Onama enters as the favorite with -280 odds.

How to watch Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Date: Saturday, August 13

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Landwehr: +235

Onama: -280

Splits: 94% of handle, 88% of bets on Onama

Onama has been unreal in his professional fighting career. The lone blip on his record came when he debuted in the UFC only 15 days since his most recent fight. Onama has fought twice this year, knocking out Gabriel Benitez in the first round of the first fight in February. He followed that win up with a second-round submission win against Garrett Armfield this July. Onama should pick up the win this weekend.

