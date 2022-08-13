Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz is set to get going this weekend from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13 There is a six-bout main card with the main event between top-10 bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. Also notable on the main card is women’s strawweight fight between Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo.

Jauregui (8-0) is a prospect that’s getting a lot of buzz going into Saturday and many feel like her striking can match up with the top strawweight women in the UFC. Lucindo (13-4) isn’t afraid to brawl and hopes to take advantage of some ring rust Jauregui has from being on the shelf for a year.

How to watch Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Date: Saturday, August 13

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Jauregui: -205

Lucindo: +175

Splits: Lucindo is getting 56% of handle, Jauregui is getting 85% of bets

Jauregui would be best served with a quick finish and I expect she will be throwing some heavy strikes in the first round. The question will be if Lucindo can hold up against the pressure and if she does will she be able to take advantage in the second and third round of a likely winded Jauregui. Personally, I don’t think this one goes that long and project Jauregui wins it in the first round.

