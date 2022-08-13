Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz is set to get going this weekend from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13 There is a six-bout main card with the main event between top-10 bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. Also notable on the main card is light heavyweight fight between Devin Clark and Azamat Murzakanov.

Murzakanov (10-0) is another undefeated prospect on the card that has been gaining a lot of steam. He has major striking power and the ability to end a fight with one punch. Clark (13-6) is a tremendous wrestler that is coming off of a win but is just 3-3 in his last six UFC fights.

Azamat Murzakanov closed the show with a massive right hand #DWCS pic.twitter.com/BMOcWfnpur — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 1, 2021

How to watch Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Date: Saturday, August 13

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Clark: +125

Murzakanov: -145

Splits: 70% of handle on Clark, 74% of bets on Murzakanov

It’s easy to be enamored by Murzakanov and his power, but this is a tough matchup if it gets on the ground because Clark works hard at his wrestling. I think Clark can get Murzakanov down, but he won’t be able to keep him down and eventually, Murzakanov is going to connect with something big and Clark will fall.

