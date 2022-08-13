 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ariane Lipski: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Priscila Cachoeira and Ariane Lipski fight at light heavyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

MMA: UFC Fight Island Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz is set to get going this weekend from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13 There is a six-bout main card with the main event between top-10 bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Ariane Lipski and Priscila Cachoeira that was originally scheduled for last week’s UFC Card

The veteran Lipski (14-7) has had mixed results since joining the UFC in 2019. She has a 3-4 record in the octagon but is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Mandy Bohm last September.

Cachoeira (11-4) has followed a similar path as Lipski since her UFC debut in February of 2018. Her first match was a submission loss to current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Cachoeira, however, has won three out of her past four fights and a win Saturday could put her in the picture for a second shot at Shevchenko.

How to watch Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ariane Lipski

Date: Saturday, August 13
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Cachoeira: +165
Lipski: -195

Splits: 54% of handle, 74% of bets on Lipski

A week later and the odds haven’t changed although the bet numbers have. I still believe the wild-swinging Cachoeira is like a good bet to drop Lipski, who sticks her chin out and has a tendency to get stopped. I don’t this is going to be a pretty fight by any stretch, but the finish could be thrilling...and violent.

