Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert fight at light heavyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz is set to get going this weekend from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13 There is a six-bout main card with the main event between top-10 bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight bout between Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert.

Silva (22-7, 19 KOs) is coming off a decision loss to top middleweight title contender Alex Pereira in March. The loss snapped a seven-fight win streak and probably knocked Silva back a few steps from a title shot, but Pereira is considered the second-best guy in a division, so it’s not a total wash. Meerschaert (34-15, 26 subs) is also coming off a decision loss that snapped a three-fight win streak.

How to watch Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Date: Saturday, August 13
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Silva: -285
Meerschaert: +240

Splits: 69% of handle, 94% of bets on Silva

Meerschaert is a submission master that has elite-level ju-jitsu skills on the ground. But he can get slept early in fights and Silva’s strikes feel like boulders to the face, I think he ends this one inside of three minutes, not letting Meerschaert get his submission game going.

