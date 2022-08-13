Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz is set to get going this weekend from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13 There is a six-bout main card with the main event between top-10 bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight bout between Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert.

Silva (22-7, 19 KOs) is coming off a decision loss to top middleweight title contender Alex Pereira in March. The loss snapped a seven-fight win streak and probably knocked Silva back a few steps from a title shot, but Pereira is considered the second-best guy in a division, so it’s not a total wash. Meerschaert (34-15, 26 subs) is also coming off a decision loss that snapped a three-fight win streak.

How to watch Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Date: Saturday, August 13

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Silva: -285

Meerschaert: +240

Splits: 69% of handle, 94% of bets on Silva

Meerschaert is a submission master that has elite-level ju-jitsu skills on the ground. But he can get slept early in fights and Silva’s strikes feel like boulders to the face, I think he ends this one inside of three minutes, not letting Meerschaert get his submission game going.

THERE IT IS, FOLKS!!!!



Bruno Silva just came with a STATEMENT! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/IZ7nb3Zekr — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021

