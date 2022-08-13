Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night returns Saturday night, this time with and ESPN and ESPN+ broadcast out of San Diego. The main card gets underway at 7 p.m. ET and will wrap with a main event bantamweight contenders bout. Fifth-ranked Marlon Vera will face eighth-ranked Dominick Cruz, with both looking to extend recent win streaks.

Vera enters the bout with a 19-7 record and has won three straight bouts. He most recently won a unanimous decision over Rob Font at an April UFC on ESPN card. Cruz enters the bout with a 24-3 record and has won two straight. Most recently he beat Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision at UFC 269 last December.

Vera is favored to win in this bout with -230 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cruz is a +195 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Vera decision at +140, followed by a Vera KO/TKO/DQ win at +250. Cruz’s favored method of victory is a decision (+300) followed by a KO/TKO/DQ win (+900).

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz round-by-round results

