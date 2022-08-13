Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night airs Saturday evening in San Diego and will feature a featherweight bout in the penultimate fight on the main card. Nate Landwehr and David Onama square off on ESPN and ESPN+, with the bout fifth on a main card that gets going at 7 p.m. ET.

Landwehr comes into the bout with a 15-4 record, with eight knockouts and six decision wins. He’s had mixed success in UFC, going 2-2 and coming off a third-round submission win over L’udovit Klein last October. Onama is 10-1 and looks to win his third UFC bout in four attempts. He’s coming off a second-round submission win over Garett Armfield last month at UFC on ESPN 39.

Onama is a fairly sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -345 to win while Landwehr is +285. The favored method of victory is Onama by KO/TKO/DQ at +110, followed by an Onama decision at +275. Landwehr’s favored outcome is by decision at +650.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama round-by-round results

