Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC Fight Night

UFC is back for Fight Night on Saturday, August 13, this time in San Diego. The card airs on ESPN and ESPN+, and includes a main event that features bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. Prior to that, the main card includes a women’s strawweight bout between Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo. The main card gets underway at 7 p.m. ET and this is the fourth fight on the card.

Both fighters are making their UFC debut in the bout. Jauregui enters with an 8-0 record and last fought a year ago, defeating Claire Lopez via first round TKO on August 13 at Combate Global - Last Latina Standing. Lucindo is 13-4 and last fought in April, defeating Lucrezia Ria via unanimous decision at CFS 10.

Jauregui is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is -210 while Lucindo is +180. The favored method of victory is Jauregui by decision at +140, followed by Jauregui via KO/TKO/DQ at +240. Lucindo’s best odds are a decision victory at +300.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo round-by-round results

