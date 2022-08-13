Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is airing live from San Diego on Saturday and it will include a main card bout featuring an undefeated fighter. Azamat Murzakanov brings his 11-0 record into the octagon for his second career UFC bout as he faces Devin Clark in a light heavyweight bout. The main card gets started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and this is the third fight on the card.

Murzakanov won his UFC debut, defeating Tafon Nchukwi via third round knockout at the March 12th Fight Night event. Clark enters the event with a 13-6 record, with five of his bouts coming via stoppage. He last fought in April, defeating William Knight via third round TKO at the UFC on ESPN event.

Murzakanov enters Saturday’s bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -150 to win while Clark is +130. A Murzakanov KO, TKO, or DQ win is +140 and the favored method of victory. That’s followed by a Clark decision at +275.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

