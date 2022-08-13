 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC Fight Night

We break down pre-fight odds, provide round-by-round odds, and get you the eventual result for Devin Clark-Azamat Murzakanov at UFC Fight Night.

By DKNation Staff
Azamat Murzakanov of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night official weigh-in at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina on August 12, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night is airing live from San Diego on Saturday and it will include a main card bout featuring an undefeated fighter. Azamat Murzakanov brings his 11-0 record into the octagon for his second career UFC bout as he faces Devin Clark in a light heavyweight bout. The main card gets started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and this is the third fight on the card.

Murzakanov won his UFC debut, defeating Tafon Nchukwi via third round knockout at the March 12th Fight Night event. Clark enters the event with a 13-6 record, with five of his bouts coming via stoppage. He last fought in April, defeating William Knight via third round TKO at the UFC on ESPN event.

Murzakanov enters Saturday’s bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -150 to win while Clark is +130. A Murzakanov KO, TKO, or DQ win is +140 and the favored method of victory. That’s followed by a Clark decision at +275.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation