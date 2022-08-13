Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ariane Lipski: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night returns on Saturday in San Diego with a card topped by a bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. Prior to that, we get a women’s bantamweight bout on the main card between Priscila Cachoeira and Ariane Lipski. The main card gets underway at 7 p.m. ET and this is the second bout on the card. It will air on ESPN and via live stream at ESPN+.

Cachoeira will enter the octagon with a 11-4 record and six wins coming by way of knockout. She last fought in February, claiming a unanimous decision win over Ji Yeon Kim at Fight Night in Las Vegas. Lipski is 14-7 with an even mix of six knockouts, three submissions, and five decisions. She has not fought since last September, where she beat Mandy Böhm in a unanimous decision.

Lipski comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is -195 to win while Cachoeira is +165 to win. The favored method of victory is Lipski by decision at +140, followed by Cachoeira by decision at +330.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ariane Lipski round-by-round results

