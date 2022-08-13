Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC Fight Night

UFC is headed to San Diego this weekend for Fight Night on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card gets going at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 7 p.m. The first fight on the main card will see Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert face off in a middleweight bout.

Silva enters the bout with a career record of 22-7 with 19 wins by knockout and five of his losses coming via submission. In his last bout, he lost a unanimous decision to Alex Pereira at UFC Vegas 50 on March 12. Meerschaert enters the bout with a career record of 34-15 with 26 of his wins coming via submissions. His last bout came in an April Fight Night in which he lost a unanimous decision to Krzysztof Jotko.

Silva is -280 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Meerschaert is a +235 underdog. The favored method of victory is Silva by stoppage at -150, followed by Silva via decision at 450. Meerschaert’s favored winning method is via submission at +500.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert round-by-round results

