UFC 278 With The Gronks: PPV event to have simulcast with Rob Gronkowski and family

Rob Gronkowski and his family will be hosting a simulcast of the UFC 278 event from Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 20 at Vivint Arena. The main event will feature a welterweight championship bout between Kamaru Usman and No. 2 ranked Leon Edwards.

The Gronkowskis are taking over #UFC278 next Saturday!



See @RobGronkowski and his entire family break down the fights on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/ChhH2dxbYj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 14, 2022

With the success ESPN has had with a Monday Night Football simulcast having Peyton and Eli Manning cover the game as well as interview guests during NFL football, it’s no surprise that UFC is looking for alternative ways to reach a new audience. Bringing in a retired-but-beloved tight end with multiple Super Bowls, as well as his oft-engaging family, it’ll be interesting to see how it goes in the first attempt.

Peyton and Eli are able to get through these things without a host, but they might need a wrangler for the five Gronkowski brothers and their father.

The PPV portion of UFC 278 card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, and will have five total fights. The co-main event is at middleweight, as No. 6 Paulo Costa takes on Luke Rockhold at middleweight.