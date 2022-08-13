 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 278 With The Gronks: PPV event to have simulcast with Rob Gronkowski and family

UFC 278 brings a ManningCast setup to the card on ESPN+, with the Hall of Fame tight end and his family a part of the show.

Rob Gronkowski attends the Ice Shaker’s Boats, Bottles, and Bros Media Event at The Tall Ship on July 12, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski and his family will be hosting a simulcast of the UFC 278 event from Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 20 at Vivint Arena. The main event will feature a welterweight championship bout between Kamaru Usman and No. 2 ranked Leon Edwards.

With the success ESPN has had with a Monday Night Football simulcast having Peyton and Eli Manning cover the game as well as interview guests during NFL football, it’s no surprise that UFC is looking for alternative ways to reach a new audience. Bringing in a retired-but-beloved tight end with multiple Super Bowls, as well as his oft-engaging family, it’ll be interesting to see how it goes in the first attempt.

Peyton and Eli are able to get through these things without a host, but they might need a wrangler for the five Gronkowski brothers and their father.

The PPV portion of UFC 278 card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, and will have five total fights. The co-main event is at middleweight, as No. 6 Paulo Costa takes on Luke Rockhold at middleweight.

