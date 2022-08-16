Full card for UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series, Episode 4

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Episode 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, August 16. The five-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The show is a vehicle for UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts with the promotion

The episode will be headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Esteban Ribovics against Thomas Paul in a battle of two fighters with one-punch knockout power. Ribovics is a -285 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Paull is a +240 underdog.

Esteban Ribovics sigue invicto y sigue sumando KOs bestiales. Hoy necesitó 27 segundos para ganar el cinturón del Samurai Fight. pic.twitter.com/7GScE8kvdf — Emiliano Cándido (@EmilianoCandido) February 12, 2022

Full fight card for Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 4