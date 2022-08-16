 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full card for UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series, Episode 4

We take a look at what to expect from the full card on Episode 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: AUG 09 UFC - Dana White’s Contender Series Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Episode 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, August 16. The five-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The show is a vehicle for UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts with the promotion

The episode will be headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Esteban Ribovics against Thomas Paul in a battle of two fighters with one-punch knockout power. Ribovics is a -285 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Paull is a +240 underdog.

Full fight card for Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 4

  • Main event: Thomas Paull (+240) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-285), lightweight
  • Claudio Ribeiro (-105) vs. Ivan Valenzuela (-115), middleweight
  • Jack Cartwright (-105) vs. Jose Johnson (-115), bantamweight
  • Hailey Cowan (-130) vs. Claudia Leite (+110), bantamweight
  • Nazim Sadykhov (-195) vs. Ahmad Suhail Hasanzada (+165), lightweight

