Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 278

The main card for UFC 278 gets underway on Saturday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Friday, August 19. You can view both on the live stream embedded above as well as the UFC’s Youtube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

The main event features Kamaru Usman and #2 Leon Edwards squaring off for the welterweight title. The co-feature of the night will see #6 Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold in a middleweight battle.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There could be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Main Event: Kamaru Usman C (-380) vs #2 Leon Edwards (+310), welterweight title

Co-Main Event: #6 Paulo Costa (-315) vs Luke Rockhold (+260), middleweight

#6 Paulo Costa (-315) vs Luke Rockhold (+260), middleweight #3 José Aldo (+105) vs #6 Merab Dvalishvili (-125), bantamweight

#11 Marcin Tybura (+370) vs #13 Alexander Romanov (-460), heavyweight

Tyson Pedro (-740) vs Harry Hunsucker (+540), light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Leonardo Santos (+230) vs Jared Gordon (-275), lightweight

Yanan Wu (+110) vs Lucie Pudilová (-130), women’s bantamweight

Sean Woodson (-320) vs Luis Saldana (+265), featherweight

Miranda Maverick (-520) vs Shanna Young (+410), women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card