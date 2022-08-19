UFC 278 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

UFC 278 gets underway Saturday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, August 19. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features welterweight champion Karamu Usman (20-1) and Edwards (19-3) squaring off for the welterweight title. Usman is currently a -380 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Edwards is a +310 underdog.

The co-feature of the night will see Paulo Costa (-315) and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (+260) in a middleweight battle.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Main Event: Kamaru Usman C (-350) vs #2 Leon Edwards (+290), welterweight title

Kamaru Usman (-350) vs #2 Leon Edwards (+290), welterweight title Co-Main Event: #6 Paulo Costa (-300) vs Luke Rockhold (+250), middleweight

#6 Paulo Costa (-300) vs Luke Rockhold (+250), middleweight #3 José Aldo (+105) vs #6 Merab Dvalishvili (-125), bantamweight

#11 Marcin Tybura (+290) vs #13 Alexander Romanov (-350), heavyweight

Tyson Pedro (-740) vs Harry Hunsucker (+540), light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Leonardo Santos (+240) vs Jared Gordon (-285), lightweight

Yanan Wu (+120) vs Lucie Pudilová (-140), women’s bantamweight

Sean Woodson (-315) vs Luis Saldana (+260), featherweight

Early preliminary card