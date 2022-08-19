Full card for UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

The UFC presents UFC 278 coming live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The main event features the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will make his sixth defense of the title against No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards.

The early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

In the main event, it’s Usman (20-1) making another defense of his welterweight title. “The Nigerian Nightmare” continues to prove that he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He has multiple wins over top contenders Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and a knockout win over Gilbert Burns on his resume. His name is mentioned among Matt Hughes and Georges St. Pierre as the greatest welterweight champion in UFC history.

Edwards (19-3) has been a longtime contender for the title, but got passed up several times due to injuries and a failure to have a signature win on his resume. Edwards is 9-0-1 in his last ten fights with wins against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Nate Diaz during that stretch. His last loss came against Usman, by a unanimous decision on December 19, 2015.

Usman is -350 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Edwards is betting as a +290 underdog. The co-feature is former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returning to the octagon in over three years to take on contender Paulo Costa.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main Event: Kamaru Usman C (-350) vs #2 Leon Edwards (+290), welterweight title

Kamaru Usman (-350) vs #2 Leon Edwards (+290), welterweight title Co-Main Event: #6 Paulo Costa (-300) vs Luke Rockhold (+250), middleweight

#6 Paulo Costa (-300) vs Luke Rockhold (+250), middleweight #3 José Aldo (+105) vs #6 Merab Dvalishvili (-125), bantamweight

#11 Marcin Tybura (+290) vs #13 Alexander Romanov (-350), heavyweight

Tyson Pedro (-740) vs Harry Hunsucker (+540), light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Leonardo Santos (+240) vs Jared Gordon (-285), lightweight

Yanan Wu (+120) vs Lucie Pudilová (-140), women’s bantamweight

Sean Woodson (-315) vs Luis Saldana (+260), featherweight

Miranda Maverick (n/a) vs. Shanna Young (n/a), women’s flyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass