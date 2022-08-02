Full card for UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series, Episode 2

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Episode 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, August 2. The five-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts.

The episode will be headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Chris Duncan (8-1) against Charlie Campbell (6-1). Campbell is a -145 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Duncan is a +125 underdog.

The other bouts on the card are Shannon Ross (13-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (13-4), flyweight; Billy Goff (7-2) vs. Shimon Smotritsky (8-1), welterweight; Danilo Suzart (9-1) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (6-0), heavyweight and Francis Marshall (5-0) vs. Connor Matthews (5-0), featherweight.

Full fight card for Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 2