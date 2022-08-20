How to watch UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 278 is set to get going this weekend from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. A five-bout main card is highlighted by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his title against #2 Leon Edwards. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

Usman will be defending his welterweight title belt for the sixth time. He has won 18 fights in a row and has won three of his last five fights by knockout. He takes on Edwards, who enters on a nine-fight win streak. Edwards has been away from the octagon for over a year as he recovered from his last fight with Nate Diaz and prepared for the first title opportunity of his career.

The main card will start with Tyson Pedro taking on Harry Hunsucker in a light heavyweight fight. #11 Marcin Tybura and #13 Alexandr Romanov will square off in a heavyweight bout, while #3 Jose Aldo faces #6 Merab Dvalishvili will meet in a bantamweight match. The co-main event will see #6 Paulo Costa taking on Luke Rockhold in a middleweight fight.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Usman-Edwards fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 278 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 278 will be live streamed on ESPN+ and airing on ESPN. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 278 will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.