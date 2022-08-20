How to watch UFC 278 on ESPN+ PPV via livestream

UFC 278 is set to get going this weekend from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Kamaru Usman and #2 Leon Edwards welterweight title clash. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The main card will start with Tyson Pedro taking on Harry Hunsucker in a light heavyweight fight. #11 Marcin Tybura and #13 Alexandr Romanov will square off in a heavyweight bout, while #3 Jose Aldo faces #6 Merab Dvalishvili will meet in a bantamweight match. The co-main event will see #6 Paulo Costa taking on Luke Rockhold in a middleweight fight.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Usman-Edwards fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 278 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 278 will be live streamed on ESPN+, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 278 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.