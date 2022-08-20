José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 278 bantamweight title fight

UFC 278 is set to get going this weekend from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and will see Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight title against #2 Leon Edwards in the main event. The middle of the main card will feature #3 Jose Aldo facing #6 Merab Dvalishvili in bantamweight action.

A win for Aldo could see him back in the title picture as he’s the third-ranked bantamweight competitor. He has won all three fights since his last title shot at then-champ Petr Yan in July 2020. All three wins have come by unanimous decision, and Aldo hasn’t won before a decision since February 2019. Most recently, he took down Rob Font in December of 2021.

The 31-year-old Dvalishvili has a 14-4 record but only four career wins before a decision. He debuted in the UFC in December 2017 and promptly lost his first two fights. Dvalishvili has won his seven fights since then. He is coming off a second round knockout win against Marlon Moraes in September 2021.

How to watch José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Date: Saturday, August 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Aldo: +120

Dvalishvili: -140

Splits: 90% of handle, 39% of bets on Dvalishvili

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.