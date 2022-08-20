Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 278 heavyweight title fight

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah and the Vivint Arena for its PPV this weekend. UFC 278 will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 20, with the early preliminary card. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will have Kamaru Usman and #2 Leon Edwards duking it out for the welterweight title. The second scheduled fight for the main card will see heavyweight #11 Marcin Tybura taking on the undefeated #13 Alexandr Romanov.

Tybura enters with a 22-7 record and comes off a loss. He faced Alexander Volkov in his last fight and lost by unanimous decision in October 2021. This ended Tybura’s five-fight win streak that dated back to February 2020. The 36-year-old Tybura has never been in the title picture during his UFC tenure, so he will need a win in this fight to get back on track if he wants to make a run at the gold.

This will be Romanov’s first fight at a UFC PPV. He joined the company in 2020 and debuted at UFC Fight Night in September 2020. He has won all five fights in the UFC, with four coming before the decision. In fact, of the 16 victories in his fighting career, 15 have come before the decision. He has six victories by knockout and nine by submission. Neither competitor has been submitted in their careers.

How to watch Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Date: Saturday, August 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Tybura: +280

Romanov: -340

Splits: 89% of handle, 86% of bets on Romanov

