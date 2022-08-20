Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker: Fight time, livestream, how to watch UFC 278 welterweight title fight

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah and the Vivint Arena for its PPV this weekend. UFC 278 will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 20, with the early preliminary card. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will have Kamaru Usman and #2 Leon Edwards duking it out for the welterweight title. The main card kicks off with Tyson Pedro taking on Harry Hunsucker in a lightweight bout.

Pedro enters with an 8-3 record and comes off a win. He picked up the first round knockout against Ike Villanueva. Pedro got to the UFC in November of 2016 and earned a first round submission victory against Khalil Rountree Jr. He has gone 4-3 since arriving and looks to build on his recent victory. Pedro is the largest favorite of the night at DraftKings Sportsbook with -730 odds.

The 33-year-old Hunsucker has lost his last two fights and three of his last four. He was a contestant on the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series but was knocked out in the first round. Hunsucker didn’t earn a contract that day but still found his way back to the UFC. This will be his third appearance and first at a UFC PPV. He is looking for better results as he has been knocked out in the first round in his last two fights. In fact, no fight in Hunsucker’s career has ever gone to the second round, win or loss.

How to watch Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Date: Saturday, August 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Pedro: -730

Hunsucker: +530

Splits: 90% of handle, 89% of bets on Pedro

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.