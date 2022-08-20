Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon: Fight time, how to watch UFC 278 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 278 is set to get going this weekend from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The event starts at 6 pm. ET with the early preliminary card, and the event is capped off by Kamaru Usman taking on #2 Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. The final fight on the preliminary card will see Leonardo Santos taking on Jared Gordon in a battle of lightweights.

Santos enters with an 18-6-1 professional record and is 7-2-1 in the UFC. He has lost his two previous fights, and this will be his first fight of 2022. Most recently, he was submitted in the second round by Clay Guida. In the fight before, Santos got knocked out in the third round by Grant Dawson. The 42-year-old heads into this one as the +240 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gordon has a near identical record heading into this fight at 18-5. He also lost to Dawson, but his was by third-round submission in April of this year. This will be Gordon’s first fight at a UFC PPV. Before losing to Dawson, he had won three straight fights by unanimous decision. While he isn’t known for ending fights early, he does have several unanimous decision wins, which means he controls the pace of the fight and can do enough to win. This aspect of his fighting ability like is why he is the favorite with -285 odds.

How to watch Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Date: Saturday, August 20

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Santos: +220

Gordon: -260

Splits: 96% of handle, 77% of bets on Gordon

