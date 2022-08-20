 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana: Fight time, how to watch UFC 278 fight via live stream, odds

Sean Woodson and Luis Saldana fight at featherweight on the preliminary card of UFC 278 on Saturday, August 20. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Saldana vs Souza Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 278 will take place from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The main event will be a fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight championship. The main card has five fights and the preliminary card is scheduled for four bouts. One of the preliminary bouts will feature featherweights Sean Woodson and Luis Saldana

Woodson (9-1) is still a highly-regarded prospect and it appears that the UFC has high hopes for him in the featherweight division. After losing to Julian Erosa by submission in June 2020, Woodson has run off consecutive wins against Youssef Zalal and Collin Anglin.

Saldana (16-7) has only been in the UFC for a little more than a year. He has held the featherweight title in several smaller promotions including Ascendancy and The Fight Series. He is 2-1 in the UFC with wins over Jordan Griffin and Bruno Souza.

How to watch Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

Date: Saturday, August 20
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Woodson: -345
Saldana: +285

Splits: 96% of handle, 91% of bets on Woodson

Woodson is the physically stronger fighter and he has a much better gas tank. All signs point to him wearing Saldana down over a round and a half and then going for the finish.

