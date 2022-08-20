AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa: Fight time, how to watch UFC 278 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 278 will take place from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The main event will be a fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight championship. The main card has five fights and the preliminary card is scheduled for four bouts scheduled at 8 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. The final match on the early preliminary card is between welterweights A.J. Fletcher and Ange Loosa.

Fletcher (9-1) won his first nine fights in MMA and earned a UFC contract with an impressive flying knee knockout of Leonard Damiani in Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series. His first fight under the UFC umbrella was a decision loss to Matthew Semelsberger and now Fletcher is looking for a second chance to make a first impression.

Loosa (8-3) is also coming off a loss, a decision to Mounir Lazzez at UFC Fight Night on April 16, 2022, but it came in a two-week turnaround from a previous fight. The Congo-born striker has had plenty of success in smaller promotions and looks to put it all together on the front end of a PPV card.

How to watch AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Date: Saturday, August 20

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Fletcher: -150

Loosa: +130

Splits: 96% of handle, 71% of bets on Fletcher

Fletcher is probably the more complete fighter with his strikes and takedowns while Loosa is the longer, more dynamic fighter. It’s a tough matchup. Fletcher should have some success in the ground game if he can get close, but Loosa is so long that he can win a fight at distance. I am leaning toward Loosa hitting a big strike and getting a split decision.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.