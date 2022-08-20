Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo: Fight time, how to watch UFC 278 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 278 will take place from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The main event will be a fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight championship. The main card has five fights and the preliminary card is scheduled for four bouts scheduled at 8 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. One of the matches on the early preliminary card is between flyweights A.J. Fletcher and Ange Loosa.

Albazi (14-1) is making his second appearance in the UFC and is one of the more promising flyweights to come on the scene. His only loss came by decision to Jose Torres on April 19, 2019 in Brave Cagefighting. He beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov by unanimous decision at UFC 257 in January 2021. We’ll see if a 20-month layoff will have an effect on Albazi’s skills.

Figueiredo (13-4-1) continues to try to reach the heights in the same division as his older brother, current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. He won the bantamweight title in Jungle Fight before coming to the UFC. He is 2-1 in UFC fights with wins over Jerome Rivera and Daniel Lacerda.

How to watch Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Date: Saturday, August 20

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Albazi: -460

Figureiredo: +370

Splits: 89% of handle, 87% of bets on Albazi

As long as the layoff hasn’t hurt Albazi you can expect a lot of movement and slick wrestling from him. Figueiredo is a tough fighter, but he’s not a skill match for Albazi. There’s no reason to think Albazi won’t wear Figueiredo down and go for a finish in the third round.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.