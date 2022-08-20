Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin: Fight time, how to watch UFC 278 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 278 will take place from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The main event will be a fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight championship. The main card has five fights and the preliminary card is scheduled for four bouts scheduled at 8 p.m. ET.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. One of the matches on the early preliminary card is between bantamweights Aori Qileng and Jay Perrin.

Qileng — affectionally known as the Mongolian Murderer in UFC circles — enters Saturday’s match 22-9 and will look to continue to regain momentum after losses in two of his last three bouts. His most recent fight against Cameron Else in April by TKO in the first round, however, so he’s on the right track. Perrin (10-5) has won two of his last three bouts but is most recently coming off a loss to Mario Bautista back in February.

How to watch Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

Date: Saturday, August 20

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Qileng: -135

Perrin: +115

Splits: 74% of handle on Perrin, 71% of bets on Qileng

I think Qileng might have found something at 135. He looked so much more aggressive and confident in his last fight. Perrin is a worthy foe for sure, but I don’t know how much of his struggles with Bautista were because of a quick turnaround or just a lack of top-tier skills. Either way, I think Qileng can get another finish.

