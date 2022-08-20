Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano: Fight time, how to watch UFC 278 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 278 will take place from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The main event will be a fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight championship. The main card has five fights and the preliminary card is scheduled for four bouts scheduled at 8 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. One of the matches on the early preliminary card is between flyweights Daniel Da Silva and Victor Altamirano.

Da Silva (11-3) was on a nice trajectory until COVID-19 shut things down and kept him out of a fight for almost two years. He has lost both of his fights in the UFC by stoppage, a submission loss to Francisco Figueiredo and a TKO loss to Jeff Molina. The upcoming fight against Altamirano is a good chance for Da Silva to reset his career.

Altamirano (10-2) earned a UFC contract after a close decision win over Carlos Candelario during Season Five of Dana White’s Contender Series. He lost his follow-up bout by split decision to Carlos Hernandez at UFC Fight Night on February 26. Altamirano needs to escape the octagon with a win Saturday to keep moving forward in the UFC.

How to watch Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano

Date: Saturday, August 20

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Da Silva: +150

Altamirano: -175

Splits: 80% of handle on Da Silva, 55% of bets on Altamirano

Da Silva’s losses have generally come from self-inflicted mistakes and those can be overcome. His kickboxing could be an advantage against Altamirano, who leaves himself open for big strikes. This is a tough fight and should be the most competitive of the early prelims. I think Da Silva will get the upset here with his kickboxing.

