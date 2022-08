Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 278 on August 20 [VIDEO]

UFC 278 comes to you live from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The event will feature 13 total bouts starting at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card will be on ESPN+ PPV. The night's main event is a match for the UFC welterweight title between defending champion Kamaru Usman and No. 2-ranked contender Leon Edwards.

Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary, video, stats and analysis after each bout is over.

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

#11 Amir Albazi (-435) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (+350), flyweight

Albazi wins by first round submission

Albazi by KO, TKO or DQ: +275

Albazi by Submission: +330

Albazi by Decision: +110

Draw: +5000

Figueiredo by KO, TKO or DQ: +1400

Figueiredo by Submission: +1200

Figueiredo by Decision: +750

Aori Qileng (-140) vs. Jay Perrin (+120), bantamweight

Qileng wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Qileng by KO, TKO or DQ: +330

Qileng by Submission: +1800

Qileng by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Perrin by KO, TKO or DQ: +650

Perrin by Submission: +800

Perrin by Decision: +250

Daniel da Silva (+140) vs. Victor Altamirano (-165), flyweight

Altamirano wins by TKO in the first round from punches.

Victor Altamirano TKOs Daniel da Silva in the 1st round! pic.twitter.com/T6E01cDZ7C — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 20, 2022

de Silva by KO, TKO or DQ: +650

de Silva by Submission: +400

de Silva by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Altamirano by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Altamirano by Submission: +200

Altamirano by Decision: +400

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main Event: Kamaru Usman C (-360) vs #2 Leon Edwards (+295), welterweight title

Usman by KO, TKO or DQ: +240

Usman by Submission: +1200

Usman by Decision: -110

Draw: +5000

Edwards by KO, TKO or DQ: +500

Edwards by Submission: +2500

Edwards by Decision: +700

Co-Main Event: #6 Paulo Costa (-360) vs Luke Rockhold (+295), middleweight

Costa by KO, TKO or DQ: -165

Costa by Submission: +1600

Costa by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Rockhold by KO, TKO or DQ: +1100

Rockhold by Submission: +900

Rockhold by Decision: +700

#3 José Aldo (+110) vs #6 Merab Dvalishvili (-130), bantamweight

Aldo by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Aldo by Submission: +1400

Aldo by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Dvalishvili by KO, TKO or DQ: +550

Dvalishvili by Submission: +1200

Dvalishvili by Decision: +130

Yanan Wu (+100) vs. Lucie Pudilová (-120), women’s bantamweight

Wu by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

Wu by Submission: +1100

Wu by Decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Pudilová by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

Pudilová by Submission: +1100

Pudilováby Decision: +120

Tyson Pedro (-740) vs. Harry Hunsucker (+540), light heavyweight

Pedro by KO, TKO or DQ: -250

Pedro by Submission: +300

Pedro by Decision: +1400

Draw: +5000

Hunsucker by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

Hunsucker by Submission: +2200

Hunsucker by Decision: +1600

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

#11 Marcin Tybura (+285) vs #13 Alexander Romanov (-345), heavyweight

Tybura by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

Tybura by Submission: +1800

Tybura by Decision: +550

Draw: +5000

Alexander Romanov by KO, TKO or DQ: +150

Alexander Romanov by Submission: +350

Alexander Romanov by Decision: +225

Leonardo Santos (+225) vs. Jared Gordon (-265), lightweight

Santos by KO, TKO or DQ: +600

Santos by Submission: +700

Santos by Decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Gordon by KO, TKO or DQ: +200

Gordon by Submission: +900

Gordon by Decision: +140

Sean Woodson (-340) vs. Luis Saldana (+280), featherweight

Woodson by KO, TKO or DQ: +150

Woodson by Submission: +1200

Woodson by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Luis Saldana by KO, TKO or DQ: +800

Luis Saldana by Submission: +1800

Luis Saldana by Decision: +650

AJ Fletcher (-155) vs. Ange Loosa (+135), welterweight

Fletcher by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Fletcher by Submission: +600

Fletcher by Decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Loosa by KO, TKO or DQ: +550

Loosa by Submission: +1000

Loosa by Decision: +275