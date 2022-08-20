UFC 278 comes to you live from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The event will features 13 total bouts that will be getting started at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. The main event is a battle for the welterweight title between defending champion Kamaru Usman and No. 2 contender Leon Edwards.

Usman (20-1) is making the sixth defense of his title. He has made successful title defenses against Colby Covington (2), Jorge Masvidal (2) and Gilbert Burns. Usman is widely considered the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Edwards (19-3) has not lost a fight in nearly seven years, but that loss was to Usman, by decision on December 19, 2015. He has recent wins over Nate Diaz and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kamaru Usman: -320

Leon Edwards: +265

Method of victory

Usman to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Usman to win by submission: +1200

Usman to win by decision: -110

Draw: +5000

Edwards to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Edwards to win by submission: +2500

Edwards to win by decision: +700

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

