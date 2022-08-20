UFC 278 comes to you live from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The event will features 13 total bouts that will be getting started at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. The main card starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV and will feature an eliminator bout between No. 6-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

This fight was originally scheduled for UFC 277, but had to be moved back for reasons unknown, although Rockhold speculates that Costa was having trouble making weight. Costa (13-2) won his first 13 fights in MMA before getting pummeled by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 and then losing to Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night last October in a light heavyweight bout after rumours of Costa struggling to make weight.

Rockhold (16-5) is a former middleweight champion that seems more interested in settled fueds at this stage. He hasn’t fought in three years — a horrible knockout loss to current UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. For this fight Rockhold will meet Costa at middleweight.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Paulo Costa: -345

Luke Rockhold: +285

Method of victory

Costa to win by KO/TKO/DQ: -165

Costa to win by submission: +1600

Costa to win by decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Rockhold to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Rockhold to win by submission: +900

Rockhold to win by decision: +700

