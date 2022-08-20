UFC 278 comes to you live from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The event will features 13 total bouts that will be getting started at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and will feature a bantamweight match between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili.

Aldo (31-7) is a former UFC featherweight champion and future Hall of Famer. At age 35 Aldo continues to be one of the top contenders in the lower weight divisions and is currently riding a three-fight win streak over top-10 competition in the bantamweight division. Dvalishivili (14-4) had a tough start to his UFC run with consecutive losses, but he has since won seven straight going into tonight’s bout.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline

José Aldo: +110

Merab Dvalishvili: -130

Method of victory

Aldo to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Aldo to win by submission: +1400

Aldo to win by decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Dvalishvili to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Dvalishvili to win by submission: +1200

Dvalishvili to win by decision: +130

José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.