UFC 278 comes to you live from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The event will features 13 total bouts that will be getting started at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and the second bout scheduled on the main card is between bantamweight women Wu Yanan and Lucie Pudilova.

Yanan (13-5) is coming into tonight on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-4 in the UFC during her career. Pudilova (13-7) returns to the UFC two and a half years after being released, she has since won five of six fights in the Czech-based Oktagon promotion.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Wu Yanan: +115

Lucie Pudilova: -135

Method of victory

Yanan to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Yanan to win by submission: +1100

Yanan to win by decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Pudilova to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Pudilova to win by submission: +1100

Pudilova to win by decision: +120

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.