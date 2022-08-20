 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 278

We break down pre-fight odds and the eventual result for Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova bantamweight bout at UFC 278.

MMA: UFC Newark- Shevchenko vs Pudilova Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 278 comes to you live from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The event will features 13 total bouts that will be getting started at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and the second bout scheduled on the main card is between bantamweight women Wu Yanan and Lucie Pudilova.

Yanan (13-5) is coming into tonight on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-4 in the UFC during her career. Pudilova (13-7) returns to the UFC two and a half years after being released, she has since won five of six fights in the Czech-based Oktagon promotion.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Wu Yanan: +115
Lucie Pudilova: -135

Method of victory

Yanan to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Yanan to win by submission: +1100
Yanan to win by decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Pudilova to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Pudilova to win by submission: +1100
Pudilova to win by decision: +120

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

