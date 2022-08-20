UFC 278 comes to you live from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, August 20. The event will features 13 total bouts that will be getting started at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. The main card will start a 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with light heavyweights Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker in the opening match.

Pedro (8-3) is a hard-hitting light heavyweight that is still trying to find his footing in the UFC after a knee injury accounted for a long stretch of inactivity. He is 2-3 in his last fight fives, but a win tonight would give him consecutive victories for the first time in five years. Hunsucker (7-5) has lost all three fights he’s had under the UFC umbrella.

We will update this article with the results and relevant video once the fight ends.

Moneyline (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tyson Pedro: -750

Harry Hunsucker: +550

Method of victory

Pedro to win by KO/TKO/DQ: -250

Pedro to win by submission: +300

Pedro to win by decision: +1400

Draw: +5000

Hunsucker to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Hunsucker to win by submission: +2200

Hunsucker to win by decision: +1600

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

