Full card for UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series, Episode 5

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Episode 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, August 23. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts.

The main event for this week is going to be between heavyweights Mick Parkin and Eduardo Neves. Both guys are undefeated in MMA. Parkin (6-0) has won all of his fights by stoppage and only one has gotten out of the first round. Neves (5-0) is also a big punch with bad intentions. He’s won four of his five fights by knockout with three of the wins coming in less than a minute. It looks like someone might be going to sleep tonight!

Eduardo Neves with the walk off KO pic.twitter.com/5ZMVWeKNil — ShayMyName2 (@imstillshannon) March 12, 2022

Full fight card for Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)